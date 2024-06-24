Left Menu

Kolkata Metro Railway authorities advance timing of experimental night services

The Kolkata Metro Railway authorities have decided to advance the timings of the experimental night service by 20 minutes starting today.

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 23:33 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kolkata Metro Railway authorities have decided to advance the timings of the experimental night service by 20 minutes starting today. Available from Monday to Friday, these night services on the Blue Line metro will start from the Kavi Subhash metro and Dumdum metro at 10:40 p.m., stopping at all stations en route.

No ticket counter would remain open to issue tokens and smart cards at the station. The commuters are requested to purchase their tokens from the Automatic Smart Card Recharge Machines (ASCRM) using the UPI payment mode. These machines are installed at all metro stations. Commuters having the Metro Smart Cards would also be able to use the experimental night services.

Gates 1 and 4 of Dum Dum Metro, Gates 1 and 3 of Belgachia, Gates 1 and 4 of Shyambazar, Gates 1 and 3 of Sovabazar- Sutanuti, Gates 1 and 3 of Girish Park, Gates 1 and 2 of Mahatma Gandhi Gate, Gates 2, 4 and 6 of Central, Gates 1, 4 and 5 of Chandni Chowk, Gates 1, 2 and 5 of Esplanade, Gates 1, 2 and 3 of Park Street, Gates 1 and 2 of Maidan, Gates 2 and 3 of Rabindra Sadan, Gates 2 and 4 of Netaji Bhavan, Gates 1, 3 and 5 of Jatin Das Park, Gates 1, 3 and 4 of Kalighat, Gates 1 and 6 of Rabindra Sarobar, Gates 1 and 2 of Mahanayak Uttam Kumar would be open for experimental night service. Further all gates of Netaji, Masterda Surya Sen, Gitanjali, Kavi Nazrul, Sahid Kudhiram and Kavi Subhash are the different gates of Blue Line station which would be open for experimental night services.

Commuters who would be willing to use the night services are requested only the above gates. (ANI)

