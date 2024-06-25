"Tragedy could have been averted...": Union Minister Virendra Kumar on Kallakurichi hooch incident

Reacting to the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu which has claimed 59 lives so far, Union Minister Virendra Kumar on Tuesday said that the tragedy could have been averted if proper action had been taken against those involved in the incident. In a conversation with ANI, Kumar said, "Kallakurichi hooch tragedy is very unfortunate. 59 people have lost their life in this tragedy and more than 100 people are hospitalised...We condemn this incident..."

Stressing that proper action should be taken against the culprits, he added, "Who is responsible for the deaths? If action had been taken against those involved in these kinds of incidents, this tragedy could have been averted...Proper action should be taken against people involved in illicit liquor". Meanwhile, the death toll in the hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district rose to 59 on Tuesday, the district administration said.

Till now 32 persons have died at the Government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital, 20 people have died at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem while four people passed away at the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital. Three people have died at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry. A total of 111 persons are undergoing treatment at Kallakurichi Government Medical College hospital, hospital authorities stated. In Puducherry, 11 persons are undergoing treatment while in Salem district 30 persons are being treated and in Villupuram district, 4 persons are undergoing treatment at various government hospitals. In Royapetta Hospital Chennai one person is undergoing treatment.

A total of 223 patients were admitted to four hospitals after consuming illicit liquor. (ANI)

