US Targets Iran's Shadow Banking Network with Economic Sanctions

The US Treasury Department has imposed economic sanctions on 50 individuals and firms in Hong Kong, the UAE, and the Marshall Islands for their role in Iran's military financing. These entities allegedly facilitate the sale of Iranian oil and petrochemicals, funding weapons and proxy groups like Yemen's Houthis.

The US Treasury Department has launched a decisive strike against a network of 50 individuals and companies in Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and the Marshall Islands, slapping them with economic sanctions on Tuesday. The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control identified these entities, accusing them of sustaining Iran's military and government by facilitating the sale of Iranian oil and petrochemicals, thus enabling their access to the international financial system through illicit means.

Notable among those sanctioned include Iranian-Turkish money-changer Seyyed Mohammad Mosanna'i Najibi, along with his 27 cover companies spread across multiple regions and a Tehran-based currency exchange business. Their actions allegedly fund weapons and proxy groups like Yemen's Houthis and support drone transfers to Russia. Queries directed to Najibi's Iranian firm's branch, known as Sadaf Exchange, remain unanswered at this time.

Commenting on the sanctions, Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo emphasized the US's continued commitment to dismantling avenues for financing Iran's destabilizing activities. The move marks another chapter in the US's sanctions regime, following a similar action in March 2023 against 39 firms engaged in masking financial activities between Iranian businesses and foreign buyers.

