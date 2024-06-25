Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami discusses developmental issues with state MPs in Delhi

Uttarakhand CM Dhami discusses developmental issues with state MPs in Delhi
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs leaders in Delhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday discussed various topics related to the development of the state with the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of the state at the official residence of Union Minister of State for Road and Transport Ajay Tamta in New Delhi. The meeting was held in the presence of BJP National Organization General Secretary BL Santhosh, State In-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam and Co-in-charge Rekha Verma.

During this time, the Chief Minister discussed the upcoming organizational programs as well as the Badrinath and Mangalore assembly by-elections. The CM also had a detailed discussion with the MPs on providing the benefits of various public welfare schemes run by the Central and State Government to the people living in the remote areas of the state.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and congratulated him on his second term as Home Minister. On this occasion, he discussed various issues related to the development of the state. The Uttarakhand Chief Minister further requested the Home Minister to increase the funds for reconstruction under the State Disaster Relief Fund and to give all the land of the enemy property Metropole Hotel complex in Nainital to the state government for vehicle parking.

Along with this, the Chief Minister discussed the issues related to the Char Dham Yatra being conducted in the state and the Kanwar Yatra to be started soon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

