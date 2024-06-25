Left Menu

ED raids 40 locations; seizes cash worth Rs 2.53 crore, jewellery worth Rs 1.1 cr

ED, Gurugram, conducted search operations on June 20 at 40 locations in Delhi NCR, Gurugram, Mumbai & Nagpur under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in the case of M/s ACIL Limited, M/s Amtek Auto Limited, Arvind Dham, Anubhav Dham, Gautam Malhotra & others, in connection with a Bank fraud case, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Enforcement Directorate conducted search operations at 40 locations, including the Delhi-National Capital Region, in connection with a bank fraud case. The agency recovered cash worth Rs 2.53 crore and jewellery worth Rs 1.1 crore.

"During the search operations, various incriminating documents, cash worth Rs 2.53 crore, and jewellery worth more than Rs 1.1 crore were recovered and seized," the statement said. Searches were also conducted at 11 locations in and around Hyderabad under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002 on June 21 and June 22 in connection with irregularities in Operation Mobilization Group of Charities, the ED said. (ANI)

