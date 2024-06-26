North Korea Launches Suspected Ballistic Missile, Alert in Japan
North Korea has fired a projectile suspected to be a ballistic missile, according to the Japan Coast Guard citing the Defence Ministry. The missile appears to have already fallen, prompting heightened alert and monitoring from Japan.
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 26-06-2024 02:46 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 02:46 IST
- Country:
- Japan
North Korea fired what could to be a ballistic missile, the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) quoted the Defence Ministry as saying on Wednesday.
The projectile appears to have already fallen, the JCG also said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
