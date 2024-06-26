Left Menu

North Korea Launches Suspected Ballistic Missile, Alert in Japan

North Korea has fired a projectile suspected to be a ballistic missile, according to the Japan Coast Guard citing the Defence Ministry. The missile appears to have already fallen, prompting heightened alert and monitoring from Japan.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 26-06-2024 02:46 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 02:46 IST
North Korea Launches Suspected Ballistic Missile, Alert in Japan
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Japan

North Korea fired what could to be a ballistic missile, the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) quoted the Defence Ministry as saying on Wednesday.

The projectile appears to have already fallen, the JCG also said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024