Left Menu

PetroChina Fined $14.5M for Misclassified Exports

PetroChina International America, a unit of PetroChina, has agreed to pay $14.5 million in fines and forfeitures for U.S. export law violations. The company misclassified over $32 million in ultra-low-sulfur diesel as mineral oil mix for exports to Mexico in 2019 and 2020. PetroChina cooperated with the investigation and improved its compliance program.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2024 03:47 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 03:47 IST
PetroChina Fined $14.5M for Misclassified Exports
AI Generated Representative Image

PetroChina International America, a unit of PetroChina, has agreed to pay a fine and forfeiture totaling $14.5 million for violations of U.S. export law, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

Authorities discovered evidence the company had reported inaccurate information in an electronic database exporters use to declare international exports from the U.S., the U.S. attorney's office for the southern district of Texas said in a press release. PetroChina International America "misclassified more than $32 million of ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuel as mineral oil mix for certain export transactions to Mexico that took place in 2019 and 2020," the office said.

The company has fully cooperated with the investigation into the violations and has enhanced its compliance program, the office added. PetroChina International America did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024