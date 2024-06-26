Left Menu

Sensex and Nifty Soar to Fresh All-Time Highs Driven by Asian Market Rally

Indian stock market indices Sensex and Nifty hit new all-time highs on Wednesday. The Sensex rose by 430.03 points, while the Nifty increased by 104.45 points, supported by strong gains in Asian markets and significant buying in Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2024 12:02 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 12:02 IST
Indian stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty reached new all-time highs on Wednesday, buoyed by a rally in Asian markets and substantial buying in key companies like Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank.

The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 430.03 points to a new high of 78,483.55, while the Nifty increased by 104.45 points to hit 23,825.75. Leading the gains among Sensex components were UltraTech Cement, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and ICICI Bank.

Meanwhile, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, and JSW Steel were among the laggards. Asian markets including Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong also reported gains. In other news, the global oil benchmark Brent crude rose by 0.45% to USD 85.39 per barrel, and Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,175.91 crore on Tuesday.

