SANY India Partners with Union Bank for Customer Financing Solutions

SANY India has partnered with Union Bank of India to offer comprehensive financing solutions for its customers. The collaboration aims to provide significant growth opportunities and easier access to financial support, facilitating better access to SANY India's product line.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 15:34 IST
In a strategic move to bolster customer financing solutions, SANY India on Wednesday announced its partnership with Union Bank of India.

Through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the partnership aims to propel substantial growth and development opportunities nationwide, coupled with enhanced financial backing for customers.

This collaboration will streamline access to SANY India's extensive product range with readily available financial solutions, the company stated.

