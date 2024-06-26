SANY India Partners with Union Bank for Customer Financing Solutions

In a strategic move to bolster customer financing solutions, SANY India on Wednesday announced its partnership with Union Bank of India.

Through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the partnership aims to propel substantial growth and development opportunities nationwide, coupled with enhanced financial backing for customers.

This collaboration will streamline access to SANY India's extensive product range with readily available financial solutions, the company stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)