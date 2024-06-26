Naveen Chandra Jha Takes Helm at SBI General Insurance
SBI General Insurance has appointed Naveen Chandra Jha as the new Managing Director and CEO. Recommended by State Bank of India, Jha succeeds Kishore Kumar Poludasu. Jha has held multiple senior roles within SBI since 1994, and most recently served as Deputy Managing Director.
SBI General Insurance Company announced the appointment of Naveen Chandra Jha as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer on Wednesday. The nomination was made by its parent company, the State Bank of India.
Jha, who takes over from Kishore Kumar Poludasu, has been a part of SBI since 1994, holding several significant positions during his tenure. Prior to this role, he served as Deputy Managing Director of SBI.
This leadership change comes as the bank recently infused an additional Rs 489.67 crore into SBI General Insurance Company Ltd, impacting its ownership stake in the company, now standing at 69.11 percent, down from 69.95 percent.
