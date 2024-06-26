Telangana Gurukul teacher aspirants protest at CM Revanth Reddy's residence

Telangana Gurukul teacher aspirants staged a protest on Wednesday at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's residence, demanding to fill the Gurukul teachers' posts and fill the backlog. Meanwhile, Harish Rao Thanneeru, a former Minister and MLA from Siddipet took to his official X handle and posted about the protest. He said, "It is sad that the so-called public government, which is running on politics, does not see the sufferings of the candidates for Gurukul teacher posts."

He added further, "It is sad that no matter how many times the candidates appealed to the ministers and officers, no matter how many times they (candidates) stood on their knees in front of the CM's house and pleaded, the cries of the candidates were not heard." Lauding the BRS for establishing Gurukuls (residential schools) to impart free and high-quality education, Thanneeru said, "The BRS government has established a large number of Gurukuls with the aim of providing free and high-quality residential education to the children of the poor, backward and weaker sections."

"In order to eliminate the shortage of teachers and to increase the educational standards, the previous BRS government has taken the initiative to fill up 9210 teacher posts in Gurukuls across the state," he added. Targeting Congress, Thanneeru said, "However, the Congress government that came to power, acted differently, and the same candidate got more than one job. Due to this, more than 2,500 teacher posts are left and candidates are losing job opportunities."

Demanding the government to fill up the vacant posts, Thanneeru said, "On behalf of the BRS party, we demand that the government respond and fill up the posts as per the verdict given by the Telangana High Court so that the posts do not get backlogged and do justice to the candidates and the unemployed." Notably, a few days ago, CM Revanth Reddy had posted on his X handle on establishing residential schools. He said, "A review was conducted along with the Deputy CM, Bhatti Vikramarka, on the project of Integrated Residential Model Schools. The idea of the government is to set up an integrated residential model school. First, as a pilot project, we are going to set up in Kodangal and Madhira constituencies."

He added further, "SC, ST, BC, OBC, Minority Gurukuls--The purpose of this project is to provide quality education and accommodation to poor children in one spacious premise." (ANI)

