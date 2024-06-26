Left Menu

Akme Fintrade Shares Surge Over 11% Post IPO

Shares of non-banking finance company Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd surged over 11% higher against the issue price of Rs 120. The stock witnessed significant gains on both BSE and NSE, reflecting strong investor interest. The company's IPO received 55.12 times subscription, raising Rs 132 crore. Akme Fintrade is known for its rural and semi-urban-centric lending solutions in various states.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 17:05 IST
Akme Fintrade Shares Surge Over 11% Post IPO
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of the non-banking finance company Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd saw a significant boost, ending over 11% higher than the issue price of Rs 120 on Wednesday.

The stock commenced trading at Rs 125.70 on the BSE, marking a 4.75% increase from its issue price, eventually closing at Rs 131.95, up by 9.95%.

On the NSE, the shares launched at Rs 127, achieving a rise of 5.83%, and later settled at Rs 133.35, a commendable 11.12% hike.

Akme Fintrade's market valuation has reached Rs 563.10 crore following these developments.

The company's IPO met with remarkable enthusiasm, being oversubscribed by 55.12 times by the end of the bidding period last Friday.

This Rs 132 crore IPO involved the issuance of 1.1 crore new equity shares.

The price bracket for the offer was set between Rs 114 and Rs 120 per share.

Specializing in rural and semi-urban lending solutions across Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, Akme Fintrade's portfolio encompasses vehicle and business finance targeting small business owners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024