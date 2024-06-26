Left Menu

BYJU'S Under Scrutiny: Ministry Proceeds with Ongoing Investigation

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs stated that its investigation into edtech company BYJU'S is ongoing. Reports suggesting that BYJU'S has been cleared of any financial fraud are factually incorrect. The ministry had ordered a review of the company's books following multiple developments, including an auditor's resignation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 20:10 IST
BYJU'S Under Scrutiny: Ministry Proceeds with Ongoing Investigation
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has confirmed that the investigation into edtech giant BYJU'S remains ongoing, dismissing rumors of the company being cleared of financial fraud.

The ministry initiated an inspection late last year due to several issues, including BYJU'S failure to finalize financial statements and an auditor's resignation.

In its recent statement, the ministry stressed that no conclusions should be drawn at this stage, as the proceedings under the Companies Act, 2013, continue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024