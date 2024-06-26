BYJU'S Under Scrutiny: Ministry Proceeds with Ongoing Investigation

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has confirmed that the investigation into edtech giant BYJU'S remains ongoing, dismissing rumors of the company being cleared of financial fraud.

The ministry initiated an inspection late last year due to several issues, including BYJU'S failure to finalize financial statements and an auditor's resignation.

In its recent statement, the ministry stressed that no conclusions should be drawn at this stage, as the proceedings under the Companies Act, 2013, continue.

