National Call to Combat Drug Menace: Social Justice Minister's Appeal

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar urged societal involvement to combat the rising issue of drug abuse, labeling it a proxy war against youth. He highlighted the role of various social and spiritual organizations in supporting the government's Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan initiative.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 21:35 IST
Virendra Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar called drugs a proxy war against the nation, particularly targeting the youth. Speaking on Wednesday, he emphasized the need for collective societal effort to fight this alarming menace.

'The menace of drugs is now an epidemic,' Kumar stated. 'It is infiltrating school, college, and university campuses, posing a grave threat to our future generations. Drugs affect the whole society, and the government alone cannot tackle this issue. The entire society must step forward.'

The minister's remarks were made during the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking event. He noted the active participation of various social and spiritual organizations such as The Art of Living, Brahma Kumaris, and ISKCON in the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA). Kumar also urged citizens to join the battle against drugs.

The NMBA aims to raise awareness about the dangers of substance abuse, particularly among the youth in educational institutions and communities. The initiative has already sensitized over 11 crore people, including more than 3.50 crore youth and over 2.32 crore women. Additionally, it has reached over 3.35 lakh educational institutions and trained 8,000 Master Volunteers, according to the ministry's statement.

