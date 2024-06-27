Left Menu

Indian Economy Resilient Amid Global Uncertainties: RBI Report

The Reserve Bank's Financial Stability Report highlights a decline in banks' bad assets to a 12-year low and robust GDP growth. The Indian economy shows resilience amidst global uncertainties, with strong macroeconomic fundamentals and a stable financial system helping sustain growth momentum.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 19:26 IST
Indian Economy Resilient Amid Global Uncertainties: RBI Report
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India's latest Financial Stability Report reveals that banks' bad assets have decreased to a 12-year low of 2.8 percent, offering a significant boost to India's economic resilience. According to the report, the real GDP growth rate surged to 8.2 percent in 2023-24, compared to 7 percent in the previous fiscal year, despite challenging conditions such as muted consumption and external demand.

The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio of scheduled commercial banks has fallen to 2.8 percent, with the net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratio dropping to 0.6 percent as of March 2024. The report projects the GNPA ratio could further improve to 2.5 percent by March 2025, aided by robust domestic demand, high business optimism, and increased government focus on capital expenditure.

The report also notes potential downside risks such as a global slowdown, geopolitical issues, and climate uncertainties. Nevertheless, the overall outlook remains positive, with the stable banking system and strong macroeconomic fundamentals expected to support continued growth. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das emphasized the economy's strength and resilience in the foreword of the report, attributing steady economic activity to the vibrancy and stability of the financial system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024