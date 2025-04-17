Pakistan's Record-Breaking Current Account Surplus Signals Economic Resilience

Pakistan's central bank announced a milestone achievement on Thursday, disclosing a record current account surplus of USD 1.2 billion for March 2025, which reflects the country's improving economic stability.

The State Bank of Pakistan's data shows a remarkable 230% year-on-year increase from the USD 363 million recorded in March 2024. Brokerage firms Topline Securities and Arif Habib Limited noted that this marks the "highest-ever monthly current account surplus" in Pakistan's history.

Experts attribute this positive shift to declining oil prices and soaring workers' remittances, which hit record levels. Exports also rose to USD 3.51 billion, up 8.7% from last year. Meanwhile, imports registered an 8% year-on-year increase to USD 5.92 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)