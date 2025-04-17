Pakistan's Record-Breaking Current Account Surplus Signals Economic Resilience
Pakistan's central bank reports a record current account surplus of USD 1.2 billion in March 2025, indicating economic stability. The surplus increased 230% from March 2024, achieving the highest-ever monthly surplus in the country's history, with remittances and oil prices playing key roles in the turnaround.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan's central bank announced a milestone achievement on Thursday, disclosing a record current account surplus of USD 1.2 billion for March 2025, which reflects the country's improving economic stability.
The State Bank of Pakistan's data shows a remarkable 230% year-on-year increase from the USD 363 million recorded in March 2024. Brokerage firms Topline Securities and Arif Habib Limited noted that this marks the "highest-ever monthly current account surplus" in Pakistan's history.
Experts attribute this positive shift to declining oil prices and soaring workers' remittances, which hit record levels. Exports also rose to USD 3.51 billion, up 8.7% from last year. Meanwhile, imports registered an 8% year-on-year increase to USD 5.92 billion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Australia Stands Firm as U.S. Tariffs Threaten Beef Exports
Russian Black Sea Oil Exports Hampered by Ukrainian Drone Strikes
Russian Restrictions Disrupt Black Sea Oil Exports
India's Competitive Edge in Electronics Exports Amid US Tariffs
Reciprocal Tariffs: Challenges Ahead for India's Medical Device Exports