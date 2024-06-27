Left Menu

BHEL Secures Mega Thermal Power Project in Jharkhand

State-owned BHEL has secured a Rs 13,300 crore contract to develop a 1600 MW thermal power plant in Jharkhand from Damodar Valley Corporation. This project aligns with the central government’s goal of ensuring national energy security and is expected to significantly boost the local economy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 20:54 IST
In a significant development for India's energy sector, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has won a notable Rs 13,300 crore order to establish a 1600 MW thermal power plant in Koderma, Jharkhand. This contract, awarded by Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), reflects the central government's commitment to enhancing the nation's energy security.

The tender finalization for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) package was officially announced on June 26, 2024, by the power ministry. The Koderma Thermal Power Station (2X800MW) project is poised to escalate DVC's installed thermal generation capacity to 8140 MW by 2030.

The initiative is expected to deliver significant economic benefits to the local region, complementing the broader objectives of national progress and development.

