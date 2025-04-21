Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Unveils 1600 MW Power Plant in West Bengal

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee inaugurated a 1,600 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant in Salboni, marking a significant step towards industrial growth. Developed by JSW Energy at Rs 16,000 crore, the plant will generate 1,600 MW of electricity and create jobs for 15,000 people.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee marked a milestone in the state's industrial journey by laying the foundation stone for a 1,600 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant in Salboni. Developed by JSW Energy, the project is an integral part of the state's infrastructure expansion efforts.

The Rs 16,000 crore initiative will have two 800 MW units, expected to be operational in 42 and 48 months, respectively. This marks the JSW Group's first foray into the Eastern India's energy sector. Banerjee emphasized the project's eco-friendly aspects, predicting significant employment opportunities and a transparent contract award process.

Highlighting the project's potential, JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal referred to Salboni as a 'dream' for the company. He also announced plans for an industrial park near the plant, both set to bolster the region's economy. Banerjee reiterated Bengal's commitment to an investor-friendly climate, with policy initiatives like economic corridors and a Synergy Committee to streamline business processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

