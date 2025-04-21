Mamata Banerjee Launches Landmark 1600 MW Eco-friendly Power Plant in West Bengal

On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee laid the foundation stone for a 1600 MW coal-based thermal power plant in Salboni, Paschim Medinipur district. Developed by JSW Energy of the Jindal Group, this project comprises two 800 MW units and is set to expand electricity supply to 23 districts across the state.

At the ceremony, CM Banerjee heralded the project as a landmark endeavor never before seen in eastern India. She emphasized its significance for the region's energy landscape, noting the plant's eco-friendly design. Jindal Group assured minimal pollution impact, marking this as a pioneering development for green energy in India.

Highlighting employment benefits, Banerjee announced that the project would generate 15,000 jobs. She underscored her government's commitment to providing uninterrupted electricity, having invested Rs 76,000 crore in infrastructure. Over the past 14 years, significant advancements have been made, including 3.5 lakh km of electric lines and 750 substations, ensuring stable power for future generations.

