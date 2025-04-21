Mamata Banerjee Launches Landmark 1600 MW Eco-friendly Power Plant in West Bengal
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee initiated a 1600 MW coal-based power project in Paschim Medinipur, developed by JSW Energy. The eco-friendly plant aims to supply electricity to 23 districts and provide 15,000 jobs. Banerjee emphasizes significant state investment to ensure 24x7 power supply infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee laid the foundation stone for a 1600 MW coal-based thermal power plant in Salboni, Paschim Medinipur district. Developed by JSW Energy of the Jindal Group, this project comprises two 800 MW units and is set to expand electricity supply to 23 districts across the state.
At the ceremony, CM Banerjee heralded the project as a landmark endeavor never before seen in eastern India. She emphasized its significance for the region's energy landscape, noting the plant's eco-friendly design. Jindal Group assured minimal pollution impact, marking this as a pioneering development for green energy in India.
Highlighting employment benefits, Banerjee announced that the project would generate 15,000 jobs. She underscored her government's commitment to providing uninterrupted electricity, having invested Rs 76,000 crore in infrastructure. Over the past 14 years, significant advancements have been made, including 3.5 lakh km of electric lines and 750 substations, ensuring stable power for future generations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BC Jindal Group Ventures into Renewable Energy Manufacturing with Rs 15,000 Crore Investment
Maharashtra Fast-Tracks Infrastructure With Eco-friendly Initiatives
Green Upgrades, Red Flags: Balancing Eco-Friendly Reforms and Tenant Concerns
Green Building Boom: The Eco-Friendly Revolution in Office Leasing
Mumbai Startup Reinvents Space Propulsion with Eco-Friendly Alternative