"Old law was not compatible with Indian system": Odisha law minister welcomes new criminal laws

Odisha Law minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Prithviraj Harichandan on Thursday welcomed the centre's decision to implement new criminal laws and said that the old laws were not compatible with the Indian system. The new criminal laws will come into force on July 1.

"It is clear and pertinent that this old law was not conversant with the Indian system... The new law will help to reduce the pendency of cases in courts. It will help the victims to get justice at the earliest", Harichandan said while speaking to ANI. The Odisha minister further stressed that a lot of things have been catered to in the new criminal laws.

"A lot of things will be taken care of by this new law. We welcome the step that has been taken by the PM and the Government of India..." he said. The three laws, i.e., the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023; the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023; and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023, replace the earlier criminal laws, namely, the Indian Penal Code 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872.

Under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, police custody under general criminal laws has been increased from 15 days to 90 days, depending on the nature of the offence. Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita will have 358 sections (instead of 511 sections in the IPC). A total of 20 new crimes have been added to the bill, and the imprisonment sentence has been increased for 33 of them. The amount of the fine has been increased in 83 crimes and mandatory minimum punishment has been introduced in 23 crimes. The penalty of community service has been introduced for six crimes and 19 sections have been repealed or removed from the bill.

Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita will have 531 sections (in place of 484 sections of CrPC). A total of 177 provisions have been changed in the bill, and nine new sections as well as 39 new sub-sections have been added to it. The draft act has added 44 new provisions and clarifications. Timelines have been added to 35 sections and audio-video provision has been added at 35 places. A total of 14 sections have been repealed and removed from the bill Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam will have 170 provisions (instead of the original 167 provisions), and a total of 24 provisions have been changed. Two new provisions and six sub-provisions have been added and six provisions have been repealed or deleted from the bill.

The recent criminal justice reform in India marks a significant shift in priorities, placing crimes against women, children, and the nation at the forefront. This stands in stark contrast to colonial-era laws, where concerns like treason and treasury offenses outweighed the needs of ordinary citizens. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)