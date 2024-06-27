"Road safety is a collaborative effort," says Special Commissioner of Traffic Police Dhaliwal

Special Commissioner of Traffic Police HGS Dhaliwal on Thursday highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts in ensuring road safety during the culmination function of the Road Safety Summer Camp 2024 in Delhi. Dhaliwal expressed gratitude towards the traffic unit for the successful conduct of the camp, emphasizing the significant participation and engagement of children over the week-long event.

"I am thankful to the traffic unit for the successful conduct of this collaborative road safety summer camp. We witnessed healthy participation... The children have learnt useful things in this 1 week-long summer camp,'' Dhaliwal said. Dhaliwal underscored the crucial role of every citizen and participant in achieving road safety goals, stressing that the traffic police alone cannot accomplish success without community involvement.

The summer camp aimed to educate children on essential road safety measures, equipping them with practical knowledge to contribute to safer roads. "Road safety is a collaborative effort. Traffic police alone cannot achieve great success unless every citizen, every participant fulfills their responsibilities, and that is where our focus on road safety lies, just as it does in summer camps where the strongest link is the children," Dhaliwal added. (ANI)

