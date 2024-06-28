China's New Law for Rural Land Rights and Food Security
China has enacted the Rural Collective Economic Organisations Law to strengthen land rights and support the struggling rural farming economy, aiming to achieve food security. This law was passed during a routine session of China's top legislative body to address agricultural challenges.
China on Friday passed a new rural collective law that better protects land rights amid efforts to bolster an ailing rural farming economy and achieve food security.
The Rural Collective Economic Organisations Law was passed after a regular meeting of China's top legislative body.
