Left Menu

India's Financial System Gets FATF Stamp of Approval

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has adopted a mutual evaluation report of India's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing systems, marking a significant milestone. While it praised India's legal regime, it highlighted the need to address delays in prosecutions. The final report will be published after a quality review.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 28-06-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 16:42 IST
India's Financial System Gets FATF Stamp of Approval
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday recognized India's efforts to strengthen its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing systems by adopting a mutual evaluation report.

This development, considered a 'significant milestone' by the Indian government, underscores the progress and effectiveness of India's legal framework in combatting financial crimes.

Nonetheless, the global watchdog indicated that India must address delays in concluding money laundering and terrorist financing prosecutions. The final evaluation report will be published following a comprehensive quality and consistency review.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024