Left Menu

India Shines in FATF Evaluation: Boost for Global Investments

India's strong FATF rating will ease access to overseas investments for domestic companies, bypassing extensive due diligence. FATF placed India in the 'regular follow-up' category, lauding its anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing efforts. This classification enhances investor confidence and bolsters the nation's financial stability.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 20:00 IST
India Shines in FATF Evaluation: Boost for Global Investments
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

India's commendable performance in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) mutual evaluation has significantly streamlined the pathway for domestic companies to secure overseas investments, according to highly placed sources.

The FATF, the global watchdog on financial crimes, has placed India in its prestigious 'regular follow-up' category, reflecting the country's robust anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terror financing (CFT) frameworks. This distinction underscores India's high level of technical compliance, as highlighted in the mutual evaluation report adopted on Friday.

Experts believe that this favorable rating will permit Indian firms to forgo the rigorous background checks and enhanced due diligence typically mandated for jurisdictions not in the regular follow-up category. India's exemplary performance positions it among an elite group of 24 nations globally and only five G20 countries in this top category, signaling a stable and credible financial system to international investors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
4
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024