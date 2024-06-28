India Shines in FATF Evaluation: Boost for Global Investments

India's commendable performance in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) mutual evaluation has significantly streamlined the pathway for domestic companies to secure overseas investments, according to highly placed sources.

The FATF, the global watchdog on financial crimes, has placed India in its prestigious 'regular follow-up' category, reflecting the country's robust anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terror financing (CFT) frameworks. This distinction underscores India's high level of technical compliance, as highlighted in the mutual evaluation report adopted on Friday.

Experts believe that this favorable rating will permit Indian firms to forgo the rigorous background checks and enhanced due diligence typically mandated for jurisdictions not in the regular follow-up category. India's exemplary performance positions it among an elite group of 24 nations globally and only five G20 countries in this top category, signaling a stable and credible financial system to international investors.

