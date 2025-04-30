Left Menu

Tensions Escalate Post-Kashmir Attack

A deadly attack in India-administered Kashmir has led to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. The U.S. Secretary of State plans to reach out to both countries to prevent further escalation. Washington has expressed support for India but refrained from criticizing Pakistan, seeking a balanced diplomatic approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 01:53 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 01:53 IST
In a significant geopolitical development, tensions between India and Pakistan have risen sharply following a deadly militant attack in India-administered Kashmir, which resulted in the death of over two dozen individuals. The attack has been blamed on Pakistan by Indian authorities, although Pakistan denies involvement and calls for a neutral investigation.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to engage with his counterparts in both India and Pakistan, urging them to avoid escalating the conflict. In his statement on Tuesday, Rubio emphasized the importance of a 'responsible solution' and noted Washington's proactive communication with the nuclear-armed neighbors.

While the U.S. has voiced support for India post-attack, it has tread carefully not to openly criticize Pakistan, underscoring the importance of maintaining strategic ties with both nations amidst rising Chinese influence. This approach reflects the nuanced balance the U.S. seeks in South Asia's volatile dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

