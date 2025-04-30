Left Menu

Drone Strikes Shake Kharkiv Amid Ongoing Conflict

Russian forces executed a major drone assault on Kharkiv, Ukraine, injuring at least 10 and causing explosions in residential zones as reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov. The city, previously unyielded by Russian advances, has repeatedly faced aerial attacks during the prolonged conflict.

Drone Strikes Shake Kharkiv Amid Ongoing Conflict
In a significant escalation of aerial hostilities, Russian forces launched an extensive drone strike on Kharkiv late Thursday. The assault injured at least 10 individuals and triggered numerous explosions across populated areas, according to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Terekhov communicated through Telegram that a drone impacted a private home in the Saltyvskyi district, with another landing near a medical facility. 'There are more explosions. The attack on the city is continuing,' Terekhov stated, as drones continued to loom over the city.

Despite remaining uncaptured during the initial weeks of the war, Kharkiv has consistently been a target for air strikes even as Russian ground forces focus on the Donbas region in the east.

