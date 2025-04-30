Drone Strikes Shake Kharkiv Amid Ongoing Conflict

In a significant escalation of aerial hostilities, Russian forces launched an extensive drone strike on Kharkiv late Thursday. The assault injured at least 10 individuals and triggered numerous explosions across populated areas, according to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Terekhov communicated through Telegram that a drone impacted a private home in the Saltyvskyi district, with another landing near a medical facility. 'There are more explosions. The attack on the city is continuing,' Terekhov stated, as drones continued to loom over the city.

Despite remaining uncaptured during the initial weeks of the war, Kharkiv has consistently been a target for air strikes even as Russian ground forces focus on the Donbas region in the east.

