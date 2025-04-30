South African Deputy President Advocates for Stronger Multilateralism at G20 Meeting

South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile on Tuesday urged the G20 nations to prevent the erosion of multilateralism, emphasizing that its decline poses a looming threat to global growth and stability.

Speaking to African thought leaders at the Think 20 (T20) Africa High-Level Dialogue in Pretoria, Mashatile highlighted the grave challenges multilateralism currently faces amidst shifting global dynamics.

Underscoring the necessity of a fair and inclusive international order, Mashatile warned against the impact of global megatrends such as geopolitical instability, climate change, rising nationalism, and trade wars. He noted that South Africa's upcoming G20 Presidency would prioritize key issues like employment, gender-responsive policies, and reforms in global financial systems, while welcoming the African Union's inclusion as a permanent G20 member—a move he described as a transformational moment in global governance.

