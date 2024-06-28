Left Menu

Telangana: Five dead, 15 injured in blast at glass factory in Rangareddy district

At least five people were killed and 15 others were injured in a blast in a glass factory in the Shadnagar area of Rangareddy district on Friday, police said.

ANI | Updated: 28-06-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 21:15 IST
Telangana: Five dead, 15 injured in blast at glass factory in Rangareddy district
A visuals from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least five people were killed and 15 others were injured in a blast in a glass factory in the Shadnagar area of Rangareddy district on Friday, police said. According to police, "A fire broke out in Glass manufacturing company in Burgul, Shadnagar, after an explosion. Our primary information is that around 5 people are dead."

Shamshabad DCP also said gas pressure in the compressor furnace caused the explosion, resulting in a massive fire. "In the incident 5 persons died and 15 critically injured. All the injured shifted to local hospital for treatment. Police, fire brigade and other officials are on spot," he said.

"A case is being registered and probe is on," Shamshabad DCP added. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy enquired with the authorities about the Shadnagar accident and ordered them to take the injured to the hospital immediately and provide medical treatment. He also gave instructions to the Collector.

The Chief Minister has ordered the revenue, police, fire department, labour, industries and medical teams to remain at the accident site and coordinate the relief measures. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao has expressed condolence over the deaths of people in the incident.

"My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayers for the swift recovery of those injured Appeal to Telangana Government to immediately conduct a thorough safety audit and review disaster management plans in all industrial areas so as to prevent any recurrence," he posted on X. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
4
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024