"Lord Valmikiji's contribution to Indian culture and society is incomparable": Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said that Lord Valmiki ji's contribution to Indian culture and society is incomparable.

ANI | Updated: 28-06-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 23:28 IST
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini. (Photo: @NayabSainiBJP). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said that Lord Valmikiji's contribution to Indian culture and society is incomparable. He said this after he visited the Shri Ram Tirath Mandir, located near the Amritsar Atari-Wagah border.

During his visit, he had the darshan of Lord Valmiki and sought blessings for the people of the state. "Visited Shri Ram Tirath Mandir, located near the Amritsar Atari-Wagah border and had darshan of Lord Valmiki. Lord Valmiki ji's contribution to Indian culture and society is incomparable," he said in a post on X.

He added in the post, "We pray that all our family members in Haryana may receive your blessings. This tourist spot is the centre of our eternal faith. The first poet, Lord Valmiki, composed 24 thousand verses of the Ramayana here." Earlier in the day, Saini also visited Amritsar's Golden Temple and Ram Tirth Mandir and sought blessings for the people of the state.

Taking to the official X handle, the Public Relations Department posted about Saini's visit to the Golden Temple and said, "Nayab Singh Saini reached the Golden Temple at Amritsar and bowed his head at Darbar Sahib and took blessings. He prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the country and the state. The Chief Minister also served at the Gurudwara and also took prasad at Darbar Sahib." In another post, Saini wrote about his visit to the Golden Temple. "I bowed down at Sri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar and sought the blessings of Waheguru Ji and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of all my family members in Haryana," Saini said.

He added further, "The sacrifice of our Sikh Gurus for the protection of the nation and religion is embedded in every particle of this holy land, which inspires the entire country to serve the nation." "I am fortunate that Wahe Guru Ji has given me the opportunity to come here and serve and taste the langar today. There is a wonderful peace in coming to the Guru's house. I am feeling blessed," Saini said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

