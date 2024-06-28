"New criminal laws have many people-friendly provisions": DCP-Delhi Police Academy Uma Shankar

Uma Shankar, Deputy Commissioner of Police - Delhi Police Academy (DCP-DPA) on Friday spoke about the new criminal laws that are to be implemented from July 1 and said the laws have people-friendly provisions. The three new criminal laws namely, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023 are scheduled to come into effect from July 1. These new laws aim to replace the Indian Penal Code of 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure of 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872.

Speaking with ANI, Shankar said, "New criminal laws have many people-friendly provisions, like zero-FIR, one can file a case in any PS and one's complaint will be forwarded to the concerned jurisdiction for further action. There is a provision for online FIR. Delhi Police earlier also had the provision of online FIR and now, this provision will be at National level." Speaking further about the criminal laws, Shankar said, "Many times, the victim after filing the complaint changes cities. In such cases, there used to be a lot of problems. The victim had to come to the concerned court. Now, it won't happen. The victim will now be able to register their statement from the city they are residing in."

The DCP-DPA also informed about some provisions related to women in the new criminal laws. He said, "The provisions related to women have been simplified in the new law. If a woman has to lodge a complaint and does not want to come to the police station, then the complainant can lodge a complaint at the place of her choice." Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita will have 358 sections (instead of 511 sections in the IPC). A total of 20 new crimes have been added to the bill, and the imprisonment sentence has been increased for 33 of them. The amount of the fine has been increased in 83 crimes and mandatory minimum punishment has been introduced in 23 crimes. The penalty of community service has been introduced for six crimes and 19 sections have been repealed or removed from the bill.

Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita will have 531 sections (in place of 484 sections of CrPC). A total of 177 provisions have been changed in the bill, and nine new sections as well as 39 new sub-sections have been added to it. The draft act has added 44 new provisions and clarifications. Timelines have been added to 35 sections and audio-video provision has been added at 35 places. A total of 14 sections have been repealed and removed from the bill, Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam will have 170 provisions (instead of the original 167 provisions), and a total of 24 provisions have been changed. Two new provisions and six sub-provisions have been added and six provisions have been repealed or deleted from the bill. (ANI)

