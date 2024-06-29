Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: Three people killed, one injured in explosion at firecracker factory in Virudhunagar

Three people were killed and one injured in an explosion that occurred at a firecracker factory near Sattur in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 29-06-2024 10:42 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 10:42 IST
Three people killed, one injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory on Saturday.
  Country:
  India

Three people were killed and one injured in an explosion that occurred at a firecracker factory near Sattur in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu on Saturday. Speaking to ANI, Virudhunagar District Collector said, "Three people killed, one injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory near Sattur in Virudhunagar district. The injured is being treated at the government hospital."

Further details on the matter are awaited. Last month, an explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing factory at Narayanapuram Pudur, near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district.

No casualties had been reported in the fire incident. Fire tenders reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident and extinguished the fire. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

