Chhattisgarh: 24/7 library ushering in major transformation in Naxal-hit Dantewada

In sync with the adage 'Room without books is body without soul', the administration in the insurgency-hit Dantewada district has recently established a library for students preparing for competitive examinations and paving the way for major transformation. The library is equipped with a wide collection of books, providing a suitable ambience for students to prepare for competitive examinations.

"Chhattisgarh Government has a priority to set up a library in every district across the state that could be available to students round the clock at no cost. Keeping the same in mind, we have established a library here. Presently, the library is running more than its capacity," says Dantewada Collector Mayank Chaturvedi. "We would like to develop this library as a counselling and activity centre in the future," the Collector says.

Apart from preparation for competitive exams, guidance and resources required by students will also be provided to them here, said Chaturvedi. Moreover, the Collector has also detailed future plans for equipping the library with computer sets so that students could avail themselves of the benefits of study materials available on the internet.

Presently, 81 students have enrolled to avail themselves of the benefits of library, which is equipped with free WiFi and 6,448 books of separate journals, according to the library authority. There are no restrictions of timing for students in the library as it remains open round the clock and 24x7, said the authority, adding that apart from the town area, students preparing for competitive examinations are coming here from nearby villages.

Mitesh Soni, who is preparing for the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission State Services Exam, says, "I like this initiative very much. We are getting all the books that we need for competitive exams. We are being provided with WiFi facility. We are getting a good environment here and if this initiative moves forward, it will be very beneficial for us." The Collector further elaborated that students here have the facility of lockers. There is a plan to equip the library with computer sets so that students can avail themselves of the maximum benefits of this place.

Along with the facility of good collection of books and WiFi, students here are guided by officials (IAS and IPS) in 'Anubhav Ki Pathshala' wherein officials guide students about the competitive examinations and boost their confidence. Expressing gratitude towards the administration for setting up the library, students said that the place is very helpful to them for preparations and also provides them with an environment to study effectively. (ANI)

