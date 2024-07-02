India's Coal Production Soars by 14.49% in June

India's coal production witnessed a remarkable rise of 14.49% in June, reaching 84.63 million tonnes, according to provisional figures released by the government.

Coal India Ltd (CIL), a significant player in the sector, achieved an 8.87% increase in production, recording 63.10 million tonnes.

The coal dispatch for the month was up by 10.15% at 85.76 million tonnes, while coal stock surged to 95.02 million tonnes, reflecting the industry's robust performance and efficiency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)