Ministry of Defence Inks MoU for Advanced Testing Facilities in Tamil Nadu

The Ministry of Defence has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set up three cutting-edge testing facilities in Chennai for the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor. The focus areas will include unmanned aerial systems, electronic warfare, and electro-optics domains.

The MoU, part of the Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme (DTIS), was exchanged between senior officials from the ministry and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited in the presence of Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane in New Delhi.

Launched with an outlay of Rs 400 crore in May 2020 by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the DTIS aims to foster collaboration between private industry and the government, promoting indigenous defence production, reducing military imports, and enhancing self-reliance.

Seven testing facilities were approved to boost the defence and aerospace sectors within Defence Industrial Corridors, with four located in Tamil Nadu and three in Uttar Pradesh. The MoU for three facilities in Tamil Nadu was signed on Tuesday.

The DTIS provides up to 75 per cent government funding, with the remaining 25 per cent covered by special purpose vehicles (SPVs) comprising Indian private entities and government bodies.

For the unmanned aerial system (UAS) testing facility, Keltron, a Kerala government undertaking, will lead, supported by private companies. Bharat Electronics Limited and India Optel Limited will lead the electronic warfare and electro-optics testing facilities, respectively.

Upon completion, these facilities will offer advanced testing equipment and services to both government and private sectors, bolstering 'aatmanirbharta' or self-reliance in defence.

