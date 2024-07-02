Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav launches 'Lokpath Mobile App' for public

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched the 'Lokpath Mobile App' on Tuesday, through which road problems of the public will be resolved in seven days, according to an official statement. The CM launched the Mobile App at the media centre located in the state assembly building in Bhopal.

The mobile app will provide a facility for the general public to report problems on the routes and will also ensure the accountability of the officers. The road problems of the public will be resloved with in seven days through Lokpath Mobile App. It has been developed by Madhya Pradesh State Electronic Development Corporation Limited. Addressing the occasion, CM Yadav said, "We aim to make all departments more and more accountable to the public. The Lokpath mobile app is being launched to continue working for public welfare by adopting a more transparent and accountable working system."

"It will be possible to improve the 40,000 kilometre long roads of the state faster through the app according to the requirement. It is challenging and an act of courage for the department to make improvements in seven days. The department will be successful in implementing this innovation using the latest technology," CM said. Although it is natural for roads to get damaged due to excessive rainfall, water logging, and heavy traffic of heavy vehicles, the department should make efforts to ensure that there are no potholes in the roads, he added.

CM Yadav further said that the Lokpath Mobile App was an important step towards strengthening the Road Information and Management System. "The mobile app will provide the facility for the general public to report problems on the routes and will also ensure the accountability of the officers. The Lokpath mobile app can be downloaded and installed by visiting the Public Works Department website www.mppwd.gov.in. By opening the app on the mobile phone and taking a photo of the pothole/spoil on the roads registered in the app, the complaint will reach the concerned officer directly for resolution. The officer will repair the pothole/screw within a time limit of seven days and record the solution through the app, information about which will be received by the complainant on his mobile," the statement read in the official release.

All repairable national highways, state roads, the main district, and other district and rural roads of the state will be included under the Public Works Department. This scheme will be implemented in two phases. The first phase is being started from Tuesday, July 2. It will include national highways, state highways, and main district roads. In the second phase, along with the routes included in the first phase, the remaining other districts and rural routes will be included, the statement added. (ANI)

