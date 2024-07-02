Hathras stampede: Death toll rises to 87, 18 injured

As the death toll in a stampede on Tuesday at a religious event in Hathras district rose to 87, Uttar Pradesh Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary announced 2 Lakh compensation to the kin of those who died in the incident. "So far the death toll is 87 and the number of injured is 18 and they are out of danger," Aligarh Commissioner Chaitra V said speaking to ANI on Tuesday.

Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said, "The kin of those who lost their lives will be given Rs 2 lakhs and the injured will be given Rs 50,000. The injured will be provided free treatment. UP CM Yogi Adityanath will visit the spot tomorrow..." Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the loss of lives in the stampede in Hathras and wished speedy recovery to the injured.PM Modi spoke with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following the tragedy in which over 50 people died.

"The Uttar Pradesh government is engaged in providing all possible help to the victims. My condolences with those who have lost their loved ones. I wish for the speedy recovery to the injured," PM Modi said in a post on X. PM Modi also expressed his condolences during his reply on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Lok Sabha.

The Prime Minister said he had received tragic news of people dying in the stampede in Hathras and the administration was engaged in relief and rescue efforts. He said all necessary help will be provided to victims. The Prime Minister also expressed his condolences over the deaths in the tragedy and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakhs each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50 thousand each to the injured. Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, the Chief Minister has ordered a thorough investigation.

He also instructed the officials to form a team under the leadership of ADG, Agra and Commissioner, Aligarh to investigate the causes of the accident.CM Adityanath is personally monitoring the situation and has dispatched two ministers, the Chief Secretary, and the DGP to the site. Hathras District Magistrate Ashish Kumar said the incident occurred at a private event.

"Permission for the event to be held was given by the SDM and it was a private event. A high-level committee has been formed to investigate the matter. The primary focus of the administration is to provide all possible help to the injured and kin of the deceased," Kumar said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)