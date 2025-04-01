Inferno Erupts Near Kuala Lumpur Amid Eid Celebrations: Over 100 Injured

A dramatic gas pipe explosion near Putra Heights, Kuala Lumpur, resulted in a sky-reaching fireball, injuring over 100 people on a day when Muslims celebrated Eid. Dozens of homes incurred damage, and several individuals are hospitalized due to severe burns and other related injuries.

The incident, taking place on a public holiday, saw the flames soar up to 20 stories high before firefighters managed to safely approach by mid-afternoon. Authorities have since isolated the affected pipeline, and efforts to control the fire remain ongoing.

As images of the blaze circulated widely on social media, affected residents described earthquakes-like tremors amid collapsing ceilings and shattered vehicles. Meanwhile, the national oil company Petronas confirmed the precautionary closure of nearby gas stations and an ongoing investigation into the incident.

