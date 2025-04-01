Left Menu

Inferno Erupts Near Kuala Lumpur Amid Eid Celebrations: Over 100 Injured

A gas pipe explosion near Kuala Lumpur led to a massive fire, injuring over 100 people. The blaze damaged numerous homes and prompted the closure of nearby gas stations as a precaution. Firefighters contained the inferno after several hours, and victims are receiving medical care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 13:41 IST
Inferno Erupts Near Kuala Lumpur Amid Eid Celebrations: Over 100 Injured
fire accident Image Credit:

A dramatic gas pipe explosion near Putra Heights, Kuala Lumpur, resulted in a sky-reaching fireball, injuring over 100 people on a day when Muslims celebrated Eid. Dozens of homes incurred damage, and several individuals are hospitalized due to severe burns and other related injuries.

The incident, taking place on a public holiday, saw the flames soar up to 20 stories high before firefighters managed to safely approach by mid-afternoon. Authorities have since isolated the affected pipeline, and efforts to control the fire remain ongoing.

As images of the blaze circulated widely on social media, affected residents described earthquakes-like tremors amid collapsing ceilings and shattered vehicles. Meanwhile, the national oil company Petronas confirmed the precautionary closure of nearby gas stations and an ongoing investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025