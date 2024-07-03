Left Menu

Turkmenistan and Iran Forge Major Gas Swap Deal to Supply Iraq

Turkmenistan has signed a swap deal with Iran to supply 10 billion cubic metres of natural gas annually to Iraq. In exchange, Iran will provide the same volume of gas to Baghdad. The deal is part of Turkmenistan's efforts to diversify energy exports beyond China, with plans to boost shipments to Iran.

Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 03-07-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 17:14 IST
Turkmenistan and Iran Forge Major Gas Swap Deal to Supply Iraq
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Turkmenistan has signed a swap deal with Iran under which Ashgabat will sell 10 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas a year to Iraq, the Turkmen government said on Wednesday. Iran, which lies between Turkmenistan and Iraq, has its own substantial gas reserves, and under the swap deal Tehran will supply gas to Baghdad in exchange for receiving the same volumes from Ashgabat.

The Turkmen government provided no detail on pricing, timing or logistics, but said it planned to build a new gas pipeline to Iran and is working to boost annual shipments in that direction to 40 bcm. Gas-rich Turkmenistan mostly exports energy to China, but is trying to diversify exports by adding sales to Europe, Pakistan and India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024