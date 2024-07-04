Left Menu

Bank of Maharashtra Sees 19% Credit Growth in Q1

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra reported a 19% growth in credit to Rs 2.09 lakh crore for the April-June quarter, with total deposits increasing by 9.44% to Rs 2.67 lakh crore. The Credit Deposit ratio also improved to 78.18%.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 16:41 IST
Bank of Maharashtra Sees 19% Credit Growth in Q1
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The state-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has recorded an impressive 19% growth in credit, bringing the figure to Rs 2.09 lakh crore for the April-June quarter. This marks a notable increase from Rs 1.75 lakh crore at the end of June 30, 2023, as per the regulatory filing.

Headquartered in Pune, the lender also saw total deposits grow by 9.44% to Rs 2.67 lakh crore, compared to Rs 2.44 lakh crore at the close of the first quarter of the previous fiscal year. However, the Current Accounts and Savings Accounts witnessed a marginal decline to 49.86% of the total deposits from 50.97%.

In a positive trend, the Credit Deposit ratio escalated to 78.18% at the end of June 30, 2024, from 71.89% in the corresponding period last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
3
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024