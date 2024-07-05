No New Housing or Office Procurement for Executive and Parliamentarians

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson has confirmed that there will be no procurement of new housing stock or offices for the new Executive and Parliamentarians.

“The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure has confirmed that while the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure is facilitating a smooth ushering-in of both the Executive and Members of Parliament for the 7th Administration, by providing work offices and residential accommodation, there will be no procuring of any new housing stock or offices for both the Executive and Parliamentarians alike,” stated the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI).

In a statement released on Thursday, the department noted that allocations would be made from existing state properties, and no new procurement requests would be entertained. Additionally, there will be no spending on existing properties, and Members of the Executive and Parliament will have to use existing furniture. No new office rentals will be accommodated either.

“As the department responsible for the accommodation of the Executive and Members of Parliament, we will house all members from the available properties of the state. We will not rent or lease any accommodation or office space. The department has confirmed to me that there is enough available stock to meet the needs of both the executive and Members of Parliament,” stated the Minister.

He emphasized that the state's tight fiscal position was a key consideration for this decision.

“Our economy cannot accommodate requests for the procurement of new accommodation. , we have listened to the message of the citizens about being prudent with the public purse and investing more in creating jobs and growing the economy. My number one priority is to invest in infrastructure and turn South Africa into a massive construction site under the theme #LetsBuildSA,” he explained.

Since his appointment on Sunday, Minister Macpherson has been proactive, meeting with Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala and the Director-General of the department, Sifiso Mdakane, to discuss critical issues. He plans to meet with more stakeholders in the built environment and infrastructure sector in the coming weeks.

Macpherson was announced as the new Minister of the DPWI in an address to the nation by President Cyril Ramaphosa.