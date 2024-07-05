BJP Accelerates Outreach Initiatives Ahead of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls

As preparations for the assembly polls, likely scheduled for September by Supreme Court order, get underway, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leadership in Jammu and Kashmir has intensified its outreach efforts. Following the budget session, various programs are planned to engage with the populace and fortify grassroots connections, according to BJP sources.

BJP leaders across all ten districts of the Jammu region have been instructed to increase their visibility and activity on the ground. An important meeting held on July 4 at the party headquarters saw discussions led by prominent figures such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda. The meeting, which lasted three hours, centered on strategic planning for the forthcoming elections.

Key attendees included Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, National General Secretary BL Santosh, and other senior party leaders. The meeting focused on forming a BJP government in Jammu and Kashmir by emphasizing central schemes and developmental projects. Union Ministers are expected to visit the region in the run-up to the polls.

The BJP's outreach will extend to the Pahari, Gujar-Bakarwal, and other backward communities. Discussions also covered the Lok Sabha election results, with leadership accolades for recent successes. National President JP Nadda will visit Jammu on July 6 for another crucial meeting, underscoring the importance of these elections, the first since the region's special status was revoked in 2019.

The BJP-led government removed Article 370 in August 2019, bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories. With calls for early assembly elections and the restoration of statehood growing, the Supreme Court has mandated polls by September. The last assembly election in the erstwhile state was in 2014.

Political dynamics in Jammu and Kashmir are at a pivotal point as the BJP seeks to consolidate its position. The party aims to mobilize support through development initiatives and community engagement, setting the stage for what promises to be a highly contested election.