Unilateral Moves: Hungary's Orban Visits Moscow Amid Ukraine Peace Efforts

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's recent visit to Moscow, hot on the heels of his trip to Kyiv, has sparked diplomatic tensions with Ukraine. Ukraine's foreign ministry announced on Friday that Orban's visit had not been coordinated with Ukrainian officials.

'We remind you that for our state, the principle of 'no agreements on Ukraine without Ukraine' remains unshakable and call on all states to observe it strictly,' stated the ministry. This directive underscores the importance Ukraine places on its sovereignty and involvement in any peace negotiations.

Ukraine continues to advocate for its 10-point peace plan and an international summit as the only realistic path to ending the 28-month-old conflict with Russia. The plan emphasizes a comprehensive approach to resolving the ongoing war, stressing international cooperation and adherence to Ukrainian sovereignty.