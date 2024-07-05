Left Menu

NBEMS Warns Against FMGE 2024 Exam Fraud Amid Social Media Scams

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the FMGE 2024 exam date and cautions candidates against social media scams offering exam questions for money. The question papers are still being prepared, and fraudsters are trying to deceive applicants.

Updated: 05-07-2024 18:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to hold the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2024 on Saturday, July 6, urging applicants to beware of fraudsters attempting to sell exam questions for money. NBEMS emphasized that the test papers are still in preparation.

According to an official notification, NBEMS has identified individuals fraudulently claiming on social media to provide FMGE questions for the upcoming June 2024 exam in exchange for significant sums. The board has strongly advised applicants not to be misled by these deceptive elements.

Furthermore, NBEMS warned that any FMGE aspirant found engaging directly or indirectly with such fraudulent activities would face appropriate action. The police have registered cases under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, following social media announcements about the availability of exam papers and keys for sale.

