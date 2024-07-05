Wall Street Opens Muted As Job Growth Slows
Wall Street's main indexes showed muted movements at the open on Friday. This follows new data indicating that U.S. job growth has slowed, although it continues at a healthy pace. The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a minimal rise of 5.40 points, or 0.01%, reaching 39,313.40 points at the opening.
The S&P 500 index also rose, albeit by a modest 0.89 points, or 0.02%, opening at 5,537.91. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite showed a slightly higher increase of 12.30 points, or 0.07%, reaching 18,200.60 at the opening bell.
The economic data comes amid ongoing analysis of labor market trends, which investors meticulously monitor to gauge economic health and potential market implications.
