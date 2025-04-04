Left Menu

Poland Seeks EU Funds to Bolster Security Through Major Investments

Poland intends to invest 26 billion zlotys in EU recovery funds to enhance security and defense. This initiative, part of the National Recovery Plan, aims at population protection, industrial modernization, and cybersecurity. Negotiations with the EU are ongoing, aiming for approval by June 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 04-04-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 16:58 IST
Poland Seeks EU Funds to Bolster Security Through Major Investments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Poland

In a bold move for post-pandemic recovery, Poland is directing 26 billion zlotys in EU funds to enhance national security and defense, according to Development Funds and Regional Policy Minister, Katarzyna Pelczynska-Nalecz.

The initiative, groundbreaking in its focus within the National Recovery Plan, aims to invest in population protection, industrial modernization, and safeguarding critical infrastructure, notably cybersecurity. As Pelczynska-Nalecz revealed, the demand for such investments is approximately 90 billion zlotys, highlighting the scale of Poland's needs.

Negotiations with the EU are under way, with Poland targeting completion by May 27, granting the European Commission a June 20 deadline for its decision on these significant investments, set to extend beyond 2026. Poland, leading NATO in GDP defense spending, intends to boost this figure to 5% by the following year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025