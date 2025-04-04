Poland Seeks EU Funds to Bolster Security Through Major Investments

In a bold move for post-pandemic recovery, Poland is directing 26 billion zlotys in EU funds to enhance national security and defense, according to Development Funds and Regional Policy Minister, Katarzyna Pelczynska-Nalecz.

The initiative, groundbreaking in its focus within the National Recovery Plan, aims to invest in population protection, industrial modernization, and safeguarding critical infrastructure, notably cybersecurity. As Pelczynska-Nalecz revealed, the demand for such investments is approximately 90 billion zlotys, highlighting the scale of Poland's needs.

Negotiations with the EU are under way, with Poland targeting completion by May 27, granting the European Commission a June 20 deadline for its decision on these significant investments, set to extend beyond 2026. Poland, leading NATO in GDP defense spending, intends to boost this figure to 5% by the following year.

