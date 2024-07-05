Left Menu

Karnataka and HyVision Forge Landmark Agreement to Boost Economic Ties

The Government of Karnataka has signed a crucial MoU with South Korean company HyVision to establish a manufacturing plant for camera inspection machines near the Foxconn facility. The deal was finalized during a delegation visit led by Minister MB Patil, aiming to fortify Karnataka's industrial landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 20:43 IST
Karnataka and HyVision Forge Landmark Agreement to Boost Economic Ties
Visuals from the meeting (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal move to bolster Karnataka's economic framework, the state government has inked a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with South Korean firm HyVision in Seoul. This MoU marks the establishment of a manufacturing plant for camera inspection machines for smartphone camera modules, situated near the Foxconn facility.

This landmark pact was sealed on the final day of a delegation visit led by MB Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development. The event saw HyVision represented by CEO Choi Doo-won and other senior executives. Known for supplying giants like Apple, Tesla, Hyundai, and Kia, HyVision will exploit Karnataka's robust electronics manufacturing ecosystem, buoyed by new incentives offering 30-35% subsidies, the highest in India.

The Karnataka delegation engaged in strategic discussions with LX International's executives, exploring potential expansion in the state. LX International, a spin-off from LG Corp, excels in developing electronic components and systems. The discussions showcased Karnataka's impressive semiconductor design capabilities and its substantial share in the national electronics market. High-level meetings with Samsung executives also emphasized Karnataka's leading role in Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM), solidifying its position as India's largest chip design hub.

Gratitude was extended to Amit Kumar, India's Ambassador to South Korea, and other key officials for facilitating the crucial meetings. The delegation underscored Bangalore's superior connectivity, infrastructure, and quality of life as compelling factors for global business investments, reaffirming Karnataka's dedication to attracting international investments and fostering technological innovation.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024