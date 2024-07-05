Union Ministry and CESL Partner to Empower Rural Women with E-Bicycles
The Union rural development ministry has signed an MoU with CESL to provide electric bicycles to women self-help groups under the DAY-NRLM. The partnership aims to empower rural women economically and socially by offering sustainable and green mobility solutions, thereby supporting rural entrepreneurship and reducing mobility congestion.
The Union rural development ministry secured a partnership with Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) on Friday, signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate sustainable transport for women self-help groups through e-bicycles. This initiative, referred to as STREE, falls under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM).
According to the ministry, the STREE scheme will enable rural women to access green mobility, fostering economic empowerment and social upliftment. The MoU was signed by Joint Secretary of Rural Livelihoods, Smriti Sharan, and CESL MD & CEO, Vishal Kapoor, in the presence of Rural Development Secretary Shailesh Kumar Singh.
Singh remarked that this green mobility initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and will further support the economic and social empowerment of rural women. Sharan added that the partnership with EESL is poised to vastly benefit women in rural entrepreneurship through the provision of electric bicycles. The initiative aims to build livelihood opportunities among SHG women, elevating their socio-economic standing while contributing to decarbonisation and reducing rural mobility congestion.
