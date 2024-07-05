BJP's Arun Gupta Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Statement on Hindus

Arun Gupta, District President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Udhampur, denounced Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's recent statements concerning the Hindu community. Gupta criticized Gandhi's remarks as unfounded and deeply offensive to Hindus across the nation. 'We are deeply troubled by the remarks made by Rahul Gandhi in Parliament,' said Gupta. 'His assertion that those who claim to be Hindus are responsible for violence, lies, and hatred is not only baseless but also injurious to the sentiments of the Hindu community across India.'

Gupta emphasized the need for unity and spoke against the dangers of stereotyping communities. 'It is absolutely unacceptable to associate an entire community with acts of violence and the creation of hatred. This divisive agenda of the Congress has to be exposed and opposed. We want a society filled with love, not distrust fueled by such statements. The Congress has long tried to instigate divisions among the people based on caste and religion during elections,' added Gupta.

The BJP leader insisted that such generalizations have no place in India's diverse and democratic society. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, accused the BJP-led government of orchestrating 'a systematic attack' on the idea of India. 'There has been a systematic and full-scale assault on the idea of India, the Constitution, and those who resisted this attack. Many of us faced personal attacks, and some leaders remain in jail. Anyone opposing the concentration of power and aggression towards the poor, Dalits, and minorities was crushed,' Gandhi alleged. He also symbolically associated the Hindu gesture 'Abhayamudra' with the Congress party, which signifies fearlessness and reassurance in various Indian religions.