Tragic Swimming Incident at Coney Island: Two Teenagers Dead
Two teenage girls died while swimming at Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn during a rainstorm. Emergency responders pulled the 17- and 18-year-old victims from the water, and they were later pronounced dead at a hospital. A man who attempted to rescue the teens remains missing.
- Country:
- United States
In a tragic event at Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, two teenage girls lost their lives while swimming during a rainstorm Friday evening, authorities reported.
The incident occurred around 8 p.m. near the beach boardwalk and Stillwell Avenue, according to WABC-TV. Despite the adverse weather conditions, the two young women entered the ocean while the majority of beachgoers took shelter.
Emergency responders searched and found the girls, aged 17 and 18, around 9:30 p.m. They were promptly taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. A man who attempted to assist them remains unaccounted for, as per reports. The New York Police Department has yet to provide additional details.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)