Tragic Swimming Incident at Coney Island: Two Teenagers Dead

In a tragic event at Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, two teenage girls lost their lives while swimming during a rainstorm Friday evening, authorities reported.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. near the beach boardwalk and Stillwell Avenue, according to WABC-TV. Despite the adverse weather conditions, the two young women entered the ocean while the majority of beachgoers took shelter.

Emergency responders searched and found the girls, aged 17 and 18, around 9:30 p.m. They were promptly taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. A man who attempted to assist them remains unaccounted for, as per reports. The New York Police Department has yet to provide additional details.

