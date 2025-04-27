Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Vancouver's Filipino Festival: A Community in Shock

A tragic incident occurred during a Filipino street festival in Vancouver, leaving several dead and injured as a car plowed into a crowd. The driver, a 30-year-old known to police, has been detained. The event was not terror-related, and the public and officials are grieving the loss.

A vehicle struck a crowd at a Filipino street festival in Vancouver, resulting in several deaths and multiple injuries, according to local police reports. Authorities quickly detained a 30-year-old man, known to them, though they refrained from releasing further details about the fatalities.

The incident unfolded around 8 p.m. near East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street, coinciding with the Lapu Lapu Day Block Party, an event celebrating a Philippine hero. Authorities confirmed it was not linked to terrorism. Canada's Prime Minister and other officials expressed their condolences on social media.

Witnesses recounted scenes of chaos as a black vehicle sped through the festival area. Attendees, including political figures like Jagmeet Singh, were present shortly before the tragedy. The aftermath left the community in mourning and search for answers as they brace for the upcoming federal election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

